ARC-AGI 2 has been published: Top models achieve 1%: A new benchmark that neither brute-force nor memorization can solve.

Can AI tutoring get a student to the top 2% of the country?: AI tutoring is a promising but novel approach to education. It’s probably not there yet.

A new DeepSeek V3 is out (stay tuned for V4/R2): All DeepSeek news is relevant news, even a minor update.

Vibe coding is for everyone but not for everything: We’ve misunderstood the original intention behind “vibe coding”. It’s not what you think.

New MIT x OpenAI study: High ChatGPT usage correlates with loneliness, dependence, and lower socialization: A bleak picture on the psychosocial effects of increased AI usage over time.

Sam Altman and Ben Thompson (Stratechery) interview: Altman hints at OpenAI’s new free and open-source models and GPT-5.

An emerging Moore’s Law for AI agents: “The length of tasks AIs can do is doubling every 7 months.”