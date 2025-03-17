People are going crazy over Gemini image generation: The first model with native language + image generation capabilities.

People won't care no matter how much the NYT insists: AGI might be coming but people can’t afford to care anyway.

DeepSeek is now being closely guarded: The China-US AI race is in full effect now that DeepSeek is a serious contender for AGI.

You should be humor-maxxing (AI can't make jokes): A new study says AI makes memes better than the average person—they’re terrible.

Or perhaps you should be imagination-maxxing: When intelligence is no longer the bottleneck, imagination is.