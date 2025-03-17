Weekly Top Picks #102
Gemini image generation / The New York Times' AGI obsession / DeepSeek's privacy / Humor-maxxing / Imagination-maxxing / Don’t abuse ChatGPT
The week in AI at a glance
People are going crazy over Gemini image generation: The first model with native language + image generation capabilities.
People won't care no matter how much the NYT insists: AGI might be coming but people can’t afford to care anyway.
DeepSeek is now being closely guarded: The China-US AI race is in full effect now that DeepSeek is a serious contender for AGI.
You should be humor-maxxing (AI can't make jokes): A new study says AI makes memes better than the average person—they’re terrible.
Or perhaps you should be imagination-maxxing: When intelligence is no longer the bottleneck, imagination is.
Don’t abuse ChatGPT, kids: If you use AI, make sure you’re not degrading your brain in the process.
