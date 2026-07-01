The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

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James Richard Brown's avatar
James Richard Brown
10h

While arriving at this point on the AI development timeline was always inevitable, it hits different now we're here.

The worst outcome of this is that the innovation curve just permanently kicked into a lower gear.

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Jochen Sautter 2's avatar
Jochen Sautter 2
8h

I might have to reassess my response to your last article. The story with the gov. taking over is more serious than I had thought.

Agree with James Richard Brown, both of his points.

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