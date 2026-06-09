The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

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Patrick Dziedzic's avatar
Patrick Dziedzic
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As someone who is just learning and only thinks of themselves as a casual user of AI, reading about the power that these new models are achieving and I agree with you that I will never use anything like Mythos level models. I like many other people have a cellphone that I only use maybe 10% of the applications that are on it. Sometimes I question myself,”why the hell do I pay for all this stuff I don’t use” when I buy these phones. Along the same lines, “why would I buy / pay for AGI (as Sam Altman wants to offer) when I probably will use a small percentage of the power of these powerful AGI’s like Mythos. Or maybe they will have tiered services (of course at tiered prices) where it is less expensive and less powerful like agi vs AGI. I see their use for big questions, cure cancer, development of miracle drugs, etc. But for the general population I think super model AGI or likely even average every day agi will be just like my cellphone where it won’t get used to its intended potential but will be one of those things that society has dictated is necessary for everyone to have.

I am not a computer or tech person but I like to read articles about it to stay informed. I make this comment as an average Joe off the street and genuinely questioning what is the end game of all this race for AGI in regard to the general masses.

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