The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

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corinna sporer:'s avatar
corinna sporer:
18h

Yes, Escher was a genius. But the drawing does not represent recursion; it represents self-reference—a fundamental difference. One that even top researchers overlook, sadly. Yet, they could ask any LLM about it or read Douglas Hofstadter’s Gödel, Escher, Bach, the famous GEB.

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