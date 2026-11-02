The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

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David F Brochu's avatar
David F Brochu
8h

I remember getting 50's on my math homework. I used a calculator. I refused to write out the problems. My response was that I would never be without a calculator.I was right. I still flunked Algebra and got kicked out of high school.

Yeah, I figured if the A students worked for the B students then everyone worked for the dropouts. Oddly enough it turned out to be right. I Don't recommend it though.

Years after high school I'm 25 and teaching myself calculus so I can pass a plethora of test for various licenses. I can and did use a very sophisticated calculator HP 12C, a relic of the old days.

The problem is without an understanding of the math I did not know what questions to ask. I didn't know what I didn't know. I had to read a lot of books and write out a lot of math.

The moral of the story. The tool is only as good as the tool user.

If human minds atrophy what becomes of the thing we have built from us.

If all we can ask is stupid questions. Where does the leave us.

We need edge thinking madness now more than ever. We must not be afraid to be wrong. Likes on social media cannot be the measure of success. Endless math proofs in service of showing how smart an LLM is gets us no where.

As the edges collapse there will soon be only the homogenized efficient middle where everything goes to die.

The challenge in front of humanity is unlike anything we have faced before. We are not dealing with an external enemy. We are the enemy. This thing we've built is a reflection of us and that should concern everyone.

If we are horrified we need look inward. The battle is within us. We must become better tool users. Right now no one even has a cogent users manual. Right now AI is the hands of the venal and the stupid .or worse the venal and the brilliant.

Good at math. Sure so was my HP12c. What matters is what we apply it too. Want a better tool become a better tool user.

Nice article. Thank you

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Don Salmon's avatar
Don Salmon
9h

Except, of course, alchemy was never, except in rare cases, "literally" about turning lead into gold.

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