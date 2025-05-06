The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dee McCrorey's avatar
Dee McCrorey
8h

I’m a glass-half-full (to overflowing) kind of person, so here’s my take: internships--whether undergrad or grad, big or small--can be a springboard for navigating the future of work. With the shift toward “unbossing” (think less hierarchy, more autonomy and collaboration), what matters most is how you showed up: initiative, adaptability, connection. It’s not about having the perfect experience--it’s about reframing what you’ve done to take a bold step forward. That’s your real leap--your "jump the shark" moment, in the best way :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joel McKinnon's avatar
Joel McKinnon
10h

I shared this one with my 28 yr old son. I think he mostly uses AI in productive ways, but he can definitely relate to the woes described.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alberto Romero
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture