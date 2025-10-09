The Algorithmic Bridge

Geoff Gallinger
19h

I was waiting for your “therapist” to return at the end and reveal itself to be ChatGPT, lol.

This was great. One of my favorites.

The mixture of sincerity and satire was tuned just right, and very modern. Metamodern, in fact. Have you heard of the post-postmodern movement?

You have a pretty metamodern take on AI generally, I’ve noticed it before. Might be good to reach into that community—could find some new readers and be EVEN MORE Substack-famous!

Dr. Ed
17h

Inspiring stuff. Much appreciated. Managed to make me feel like writing a microstory. Sharing it. Thanks for your writing, always makes me think. And today, made me smile.

---

I tried to do OnlyFans. It was wasn't long before I was deriving at chalkboards in booty shorts, sniffing the chalk dust lines, and playing fast and loose with units. I soon realized I developed a problem. An addiction of sorts. I needed the adulation of lesser scientists, like chemists, to feel better about myself. But in so doing I ended up bringing myself to a level lower than them; I hit rock bottom. I started doing psychology ...

That's when I checked into rehab. Been clean 6 months now.

---

