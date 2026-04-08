The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

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Jack Vaughan's avatar
Jack Vaughan
3h

So much of this is so worthwhile! I wish I had a superduper amplifier. What most needs to be heard far and near is: "It might be a waste of compute that current AI models generate so many tokens when they think." Huang setting tokens as an ultimate goal? Doesn't sound right. It's in the category of "If all you have is a hammer...." Thanks for this piece of writing!

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1 reply by Alberto Romero
Holly Lazzaro's avatar
Holly Lazzaro
4h

Thanks for an insightful read. This on the heels of the NM and CA jury decisions against Meta…one wonders what will change their course, if anything.

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1 reply by Alberto Romero
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