The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

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X.PIN's avatar
X.PIN
4h

Reading this grounds me when everything online is just AI existential dread. It's important to remind myself that life is more than keeping up with the next AI update. I need to pause and breathe, read a book, do research the old fashioned way not due to the fear of AI inaccuracy but because I enjoy it. I love what you said about how even though AI is an incredibly powerful innovation, we still have to learn to master it. There is still a massive number of people who don't use AI daily and that's important. And the friction is very true. It goes back to your title: "Even God Can’t Skip the Bureaucrats."

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1 reply by Alberto Romero
Negentrope's avatar
Negentrope
4hEdited

It never ceases to amaze how the people most devoted to the idea of The Singularity consistently forget why that word was chosen. It's a reference to the gravitational singularity, the point where spacetime collapses in on itself and past which *all predictions are impossible*. A technological Singularity (theoretically) is a moment where technology is advancing so rapidly that humans can no longer keep up. Where the advance of technology is out of our hands because it's changing so quickly that we can no longer predict where it's going.

Whether we're headed for that or not, there's basically no reason to worry about it happening. There is quite literally nothing you can do. So I'll never understand these people trying to position themselves or whatever to prepare for the event. If it happens, then by definition you can't possibly know where you should be positioned to best benefit.

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1 reply by Alberto Romero
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