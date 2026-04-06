The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nick Hounsome's avatar
Nick Hounsome
15h

I like it .... but.....losses can compound too - Think doubling your bet to recoup your loss - and the well known definition of insanity - repeatedly doing the same thing and expecting a different outcome.

There's a reason why most aphorism have a converse.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alberto Romero · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture