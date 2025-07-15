The Algorithmic Bridge

Jeanne
4d

This is by far one of the most interesting articles I’ve read on LLM’s. Thank you!

1 reply by Alberto Romero
Ricardo Acuña
3dEdited

The paragraph: “If you see someone pour juice into a cup and then knock the cup over, you understand, even without seeing the spill, that the juice will be on the floor”, recalled me the classic stages of spatial development in children as proposed by the Swiss developmental psychologist, Jean Piaget. Following a parallelism argument, let me do a comparison between the children’s cognitive development against the current LLM models, where it looks like the current LLM models lack a kind of cognitive development such as the stage of spatial development that occurs in all children to develop a “world model”.

In a nutshell the stages are as follows: a) Sensorimotor, 0–2 years, action-based, spatial understanding is action-based; b) Preoperational, 2–7 years, symbolic but egocentric, limited perspective-taking; c) Concrete Operational, 7–11 years, understand conservation of space, accurate spatial reasoning; d) Formal Operational, 11+ years, abstract and hypothetical spatial concepts.

Where in children the development is embodied, evolving, experiential, in contrast in LLM is static, data-driven, non-developmental. Children learn grounded and contextual meaning and understanding whereas LLM just simulates it by associative and statistical next-token prediction. LLM lacks grounded semantics, children can “feel” volume and space, LLM does not know what is to “feel”, its substrate is impeded to build a “real” world model. The LLM´s lack of embodiment (sensorimotor experience) to learn through action in the world is a huge limitation to build the object permanence, spatial reasoning, or proprioception.

A huge breakthrough is needed to have AI Models ready to make scientific discoveries, although LLM reasoning is a step forward, it is not enough. Maybe a neuro-symbolic AI or a brand-new AI cognitive architecture which encompases not only "artificial intelligence" but a full cognitive system. Who knows? ( Sakana.ai is trying). So, the time to have an AI with a "world model" to emulate the Kepler and Newton discoveries is a long way to go.

