The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

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Babbage's avatar
Babbage
2d

Great post and I share a lot of the sentiments but there is something that weighs on the other side of the scales: that humans will understand a lot more about the universe than we ever thought possible.

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3 replies by Alberto Romero and others
Dom Stocchetti's avatar
Dom Stocchetti
2d

Great piece. I suppose that with the frontier models we increasingly have a magic-making gun. What matters is where we choose to point it.

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