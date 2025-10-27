The Algorithmic Bridge

Kenneth E. Harrell
15h

Alberto, thank you for producing this post, it’s something we’ve needed. Your point about “the people behind AI” resonated with me, because we are (contrary to popular belief) people, not corporate overlords, billionaires or “tech‑bros” on some global conquest. We’re curious, problem‑solving, future‑looking individuals who believe in doing something meaningful with modern technology tools.

We don’t idolize AI, we haven’t drunk the Kool‑Aid, we aren’t the devil made manifest and we are not out to destroy the world. Five hundred years ago, today's “AI nerd” might have been a monk in a scriptorium, creating illuminated manuscripts for future minds. Today, we may be few in number, but we are normal, we see technology as a way to help advance the human condition, and a means by which we might play our part in the larger human project.

As Whitman put it; “That the powerful play goes on, and you may contribute a verse.” We the AI‑enthusiasts, users, experimenters and Devs are striving to contribute a verse to the ongoing story we all inhabit. Let us build. Let us teach. Let us learn. Debate us if you will but please, don’t vilify us.

Ricardo Acuña
14h

I like and follow most of your articles, but sorry, this one confuse me. You write "This is fully taken from personal observation and knowledge", thats ok. But IMHO the subtitle "On the psychology of AI nerds" is misleading. Nevertheless it is interesting to read about it.

