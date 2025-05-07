The Algorithmic Bridge

Eddie
1h

Hmm...I think this comes down to if you view AI as fundamentally negative or positive to children. Sure, there are many risks and concerns as you pointed out in the post, but there are also HUGE potential benefits - personalized education being the most obvious.

You could apply many of your same arguments to "the internet" as a whole, but are children under the age of 13 prevented accessing the internet? No!

Personally, I would rather give my kid access to ChatGPT than to YouTube or Roblox.

Matt Kelland
34m

Not so long ago I read that the Secretary of Education is talking about putting AI in kindergarten to replace teachers. (And she called it "A1", which is shocking.)

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/04/12/linda-mcmahon-a1-instead-of-ai/83059797007/

