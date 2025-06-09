The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
praxis22's avatar
praxis22
10h

5

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nhaban's avatar
Nhaban
1d

If you haven't already could you speak (write) more on the triad mentioned in #5?

Imagination x Agency x Taste

If you have written about it, could you direct me to the article? Thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Alberto Romero
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alberto Romero
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture