Logan Thorneloe
12h

Love this! It’s an idea I’ve tried to share with others too: AI skeptics are needed for a realistic understanding of what AI can and can’t do. I’ve especially appreciated Chollet’s grounded AI optimism.

Mike Monday
32m

Great piece Alberto! May I suggest another binary which captures something essential in current AI discourse?

1. AI Prophets (both hardcore skeptics and evangelical optimists - they predict what will happen based upon past experience)

2. AI Explainers (who attempt to explain “what it is” rather than predict “what it will become” as their method to move the space forward.)

All 3 of the great thinkers you mention would fit in the latter. (From the pieces I’ve read - you would too.)

Also, it’s striking how many similar assumptions, beliefs and thinking patterns those in the Prophecy camp have (on either side - optimist or skeptic).

