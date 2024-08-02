The Railway Station by William Powell Frith, 1862

I. You either love or hate technology

I love technology.

I love it because I know it’s one of humanity’s most important activities. It’s directly or indirectly responsible for most accumulated well-being since the dawn of our species. To cite Our World in Data on how technological change improves the world:

Medical innovations contributed to the decline in child mortality and the improvement in life expectancy. Thanks to the advances in agricultural technologies, higher crop yields and less undernourishment became possible. The long-term decline of global poverty was primarily driven by increased productivity from technological change. Access to energy, electricity, sanitation, and clean water has transformed the lives of billions. Transport, telephones, and the Internet have allowed us to collaborate on problems at a global level.

I love technology because it deserves my love. But I also love it because I’m a STEM.

I was trained to think it my ally. I was taught to understand it, its upsides and downsides (it has many as well). I love it because I separate technology—the activity, the invention, the process, the bearer of progress—from the people who steer it and the companies they own (most are probably well-intended but their motivations rarely align with society’s higher goals).

I love it but if I were a different person I’d hate it.

Perhaps not out of love for degrowth and rosy-retrospected old times, but out of disappointment toward the greed of the people moving the needle. Out of frustration with capitalism’s aggressive tactics and society’s conspicuous consumption. Out of annoyance at the carelessness with which they erase customs to implement a novelty we didn’t ask for.

Had I not been taught to love it, the default would be hate. That’s the truth for many people—but they don’t hate technology itself, just the context that gives birth to it.

II. I don't like those guys any more than you do

“How can anyone hate technology,” you ask.

When I look at the data, technology emerges among the most important things we do, together with science, morality, equanimity, and love. But data is meaningless in the face of struggle. There’s a big disconnection between those who create, build, design, manufacture, distribute, and sell technology and the average citizen.

They get rich, we don’t. They become celebrities, we remain nobodies. They enjoy legal, fiscal, and political exceptions. We obey, pay our taxes, and follow the norms.

“But some people hate technology itself!” you insist.

Right, but there’s a reason.

First, it’s easy to forget (or never learn) how bad our ancestors had it and easier to take for granted what we have. Second, the burden of our hardships is relative to our situation (we don’t suffer in absolute terms or the Western world wouldn’t see a single soul in complaint). We fought the elemental foe but we face a new enemy: The Big Tech oligopoly. It’s the modern corporate illness, like oil, tobacco, and alcohol once were (and still are).

Can you blame anyone for hating technology on these grounds?

Had I not been taught to love and understand the value of technology, my primary reaction to Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos or Mark Zuckerberg would be: “I hate you and what you do.”

I’m not sympathetic to this stance as a general view of technology but I understand the sentiment driving this kind of visceral opposition—I don’t like those guys any more than you do.

It gets 100x worse when we zoom in on AI.

III. AI is the cherry on top

It’s unfair to good technology to put all innovations, engineers, enterprises, tools, devices, and programs into the same bucket.

Technology is as varied and diverse in quality and importance as science (the social sciences don’t have the same scientific status as physics or chemistry, just like social media and generative AI aren’t as useful as the railroad or the computer).

But, as it happens, those tech CEO-type guys we know by name are deeply involved in the “worst” technology of our times: AI (it’s only the generative branch that inspires hatred but we’re stuck with this gross synonymization).

Many people just don’t see the value or the need for ChatGPT or generative AI as a whole. Here’s a non-comprehensive list of reasons why:

Here’s a non-comprehensive list of reasons why they are right:

To quote The Economist: What happened to the artificial intelligence revolution?

It's all empty promises reminiscent of the sound of someone laughing in your face. No one likes to be laughed at to their face.

Tech CEOs aren’t even trying to be convincing anymore. They mainly care about spending billions to remain on top of the race, yet they take no issue with how their systems are being built, designed, trained, and used besides some easily bypassed guardrails and empty “responsible” principles they scratch off at the first opportunity.

They’re uncaring of us and it shows: they hype, they steal, they underpay, they lobby, they pollute, they extract, and they panic, and panic, and panic a bit more.

IV. Tis tech tis trash

That’s why so many people, in what it may look like a betrayal of their own privilege as citizens of modernity, think: Tis tech tis trash.

No wonder people hate generative AI.

I don’t blame them.

Most people were never taught to love technology and modern technologists aren’t doing a good job of changing that sentiment. They’re doing the exact opposite. They think they have the power to impose innovation onto society but in doing so—without our acceptance—they disregard public opinion.

They aren’t reading the room. They aren’t listening. The grind is over.

Let me shout it in the air: PEOPLE HATE AI.

It is a terrible pity.

It’s a pity because AI goes well beyond generative AI yet the unbreakable association between the two in most people’s minds will prevent alternatives from flourishing.

This hate will spread far and wide as it did for other prima facie worthwhile ideas like blockchain, cryptocurrency, or virtual reality that turned out to be fads mostly intended to either make a few people rich through scams or make us addicts. Today, their sole mention earns you an insult at best. Yet they could have been valuable in practice if those pushing them hadn’t put their selfish self-interest so blatantly above anything else. My takeaway is simple:

Technology has a temporary public image problem.

AI—as the innovation of our times—is going through a deep public image crisis.