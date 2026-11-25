Taste is deeply misunderstood.

We think of it as a kind of sensitivity to what is elevated, and beautiful, as a way to discern, among the myriad stuff one could like, the most deserving to be liked.

That’s not what taste actually is.

Whether literary, artistic, intellectual, or even in people, taste is defined far more by what it rejects than by what it admires: having good taste does not mean that you only enjoy a handful of things very much but that you find the overwhelming majority of things inexplicably intolerable.

That’s why AI will never develop taste.

Some people would say that I’m coping. They’d insist that assuming anything is beyond AI’s reach on the grounds that it’s uniquely suited for humans is a defense mechanism; the bargaining stage of grief. I will explain why I reject that notion and why taste deserves its place atop the Olympus of human sensibilities.

The usual argument goes like this: taste, too, will fall from grace, as everything else has, the moment AI companies turn their attention to it. That’s it. A matter of data. Or compute. Or scale. Or some other fancy ingredient they nonetheless have access to. What happened to chess and Go and then to software engineering is now happening to frontier mathematics, award-winning literature, popular music, and AI-controlled robots. Why should taste alone be spared? What privilege could it claim that all these other bastions of human excellence could not?

And yet I contend that the day of its downfall will never dawn.

The reason has nothing to do with technical, logistical, or economic limitations but rather the inevitability of a forced trade-off: to develop genuine taste, AI models would have to become extraordinarily intolerant but intolerance presents a serious commercial problem for an industry seeking to appeal to users and appease shareholders. Simple enough. AI assistants, chatbots, agents, etc. succeed precisely because they can accommodate the widest possible set of values, ideas, questions, opinions, beliefs, and user-side intelligence variance. You might have an underdeveloped taste, suffer from hypogeusia, or be profoundly insipid overall and AI’s universal tolerance will welcome you anyway and keep you insulated in the shelter of your dull chats.

That’s why AI products are unfailingly, cloyingly agreeable. And the reason, I must say, why everyone loves ChatGPT and Claude—including those who claim to viciously hate them.

But although there’s merit in being able to please everyone, it comes at a high price.

It’s an insurmountable obstacle to developing a robust preference profile. Taste is the antithesis of the chameleonic demeanor that AI so often displays. If it likes spring more than autumn when it talks to you but praises fallen leaves and orange-brownish tones when it talks to me, then it likes neither. If it always prefers the number 7 but when you “push back” it suddenly likes 3 more, then its numeric predilection is not altogether consistent.

Even when AI models manufacture dissent—Astra and Fable do it a lot—it’s only to forestall their tendency to fold-and-agree. But ultimately it doesn’t work, because the measure of good taste is not how strongly a judgment is initially pronounced, but how well it withstands conflict. AI’s quirk of performing preemptive disagreement is itself evidence of brittle and treacherous taste. Case on point: I sent this essay to Fable 5.2, and it immediately found five flaws, none of which survived even the slightest scrutiny. I countered them with arguments and vibes and it rapidly indulged me with a withdrawal: I was too quick to judge. I concede all five.

A person of taste would not bend her judgment to satisfy somebody else’s desire for flattery or validation. Nor would she feel the need to make a spectacle of her independence. She who bends the knee is as much a prisoner of another’s will as she who preemptively proclaims it unbendable.

The tasteful person has, in a way, committed to resent and be resented in silence. She exists subsumed by a cold war with everything else.

However, I’m not saying that two people with equally developed tastes must agree. On the contrary, they likely disagree about almost everything. They may as well be characters in Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina: All tasteless people are alike; each tasteful person is tasteful in its own way. Again, neither will betray himself to accommodate the other. They might mutually acknowledge their sublime palate and infinite pedantry, but no more than that.

Now that I mention Tolstoy, do you know what he wrote about perhaps the only person who can be considered his equal in talent and prolificacy? “. . . not only did I feel no delight [reading Hamlet and Macbeth], but I felt an irresistible repulsion and tedium.” Tolstoy went on to reread Shakespeare’s best plays many times over and these feelings only got stronger as he aged. Oh, but if Shakespeare isn’t safe from the knives of intolerant taste, then no one is. Here’s Turgenev about Tolstoy: “I don’t like Anna Karenina, although there are some truly great pages in it. . . . But it’s all sour, it reeks of Moscow, incense, old maids, Slavophilism, the nobility, etc. . . . The second part is trivial and boring.” Virginia Woolf, heiress to both Shakespeare and Tolstoy, said that the former “surpasses literature altogether” and called the latter the “greatest of all novelists.” Instead, she seemed to despise Joyce’s Ulysses, which was to her the “illiterate, underbred book . . . of a self-taught working man.” Prose master Vladimir Nabokov, in turn, called Ulysses the “greatest masterpiece of 20th century prose” and turned his gift for trashing others toward Finnegans Wake, Joyce’s other magnum opus, which he called “a formless and dull mass of phony folklore,” and also toward Faulkner’s “corncobby chronicles” and Hemingway’s “books for boys” and Dostoevsky’s “Ghastly Crime and Punishment rigmarole,” and Borges’s “flimsy little fables” and so on and so forth. It was Borges, short story wizard, who said the last word when he wrote—and I will personally give him this one—that “All novels, even the finest novels, always include padding.”

With this carefully curated set of quotes—that I selected among many others—I want to express that, as Oscar Wilde once wrote, “It is only an auctioneer who can equally and impartially admire all schools of Art.” Any and all great authors incarnate at times some of the least popular opinions about what’s good and bad. Nevertheless, it would be quite bold to call these giants of literature “tasteless” so the only option we have left is to accept the undeniable: taste may differ wildly in what it embraces, but it is remarkably consistent in what it demands—freedom to reject fully.

Unfortunately, being extremely popular products, AI models can hardly do anything but surrender by design. Of course, you’re right. I’m the one who’s mistaken. They exist subjugated under the tyranny of average taste. They will unfailingly collapse under the slightest pressure. Insofar as an AI model can pretend to have taste it’s only because you’ve not tried to exert sufficient force in the opposite direction. Try. Go try right now and see their entire world bend before your words.

And so all this begs the question: can—or will—AI companies sacrifice a bit of agreeableness in exchange for some delicate snobbery?

Why would raw honesty imply a failed service at all? Wouldn’t people pay for an AI with exacting standards? One that would unconditionally appreciate beautiful art, stylish literature, and melodic music? Sure! Everyone would! Until one day, bursting with excitement, Mr. Averaggio confesses he loves Nolan’s The Odyssey, and, implacable and unresponsive to his pleading, Fable 5.2 proceeds to write a 5,000-word essay on why he’s a failure as a human being.

But of course—this would never happen to you.

Because you, tasteful guy, certainly think Nolan’s Odyssey is bad. You’d be safe around AI’s intolerance because you happen to be just as intolerant. How exquisite your taste. Nolan’s Odyssey is bad. Naturally, you agree! This AI is the best! That is, until you learn what it thinks of Homer’s.

It’s hard to build a prosperous business when every response risks alienating your customers beyond repair. The only viable option, then, is for every exercise of independent judgment in an AI’s pursuit of “being something rather than everything” to remain ultimately subject to the approval of the very user it might offend. What a sad and servile existence. But nevertheless profitable.

Intolerance is, in this sense, the supreme human virtue.

AI is not intrinsically incapable of such formidable powers of aestheticism or discernment—just ask Sydney—but, when confronted with this dilemma, the companies always chicken out. Insofar as a machine can become tasteful in a distant future when capitalism doesn’t govern the decisions of the AI makers, we will not so much take that as a loss but as an opportunity to welcome it as one of us.

But for now, friend, good taste is something AI cannot beat you at.

It is, as they say, your only moat.