The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

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Paul Triolo's avatar
Paul Triolo
14h

Nice. One quibble. Hugging Face did not turn to GLM-5.2 to defend itself but to just run his forensics on the rogue attack. Both US models read the request to do forensics as interest in offensive cyber ops and refused to assist. GLM helped process reams of incident logs to assist Hugging Face in determining what had happened...important distinction..

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1 reply by Alberto Romero
Evan Gelders's avatar
Evan Gelders
11h

Fantastic rationale

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