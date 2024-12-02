Weekly Top Picks #90
OpenAI making enemies / AI writing on Substack / China vs the US / Superhuman AI music / David Mayer mystery / Karpathy's dunk on LLMs
The week in AI at a glance
OpenAI is making enemies even among its friends
AI writing on Substack: What’s acceptable and what isn’t?
Chinese open-source AI is catching up to OpenAI
AI models are entering their superhuman phase: music edition
A new mystery: Ask ChatGPT to say “David Mayer”
Ex-OpenAI Andrej Karpathy saying the quiet part out loud
The week in The Algorithmic Bridge
(PAID) The Definitive Handbook For Spotting AI Art: If you care about art and creativity, it’s crucial to learn how to distinguish human-made art from AI-generated images. Most people fail at this on average 40% of the time. To do better you need to imagine that human art is like an iceberg: a visible tip, and a hidden base of historical context, cultural significance, and physical coherence. AI images are just the tip. To help people spot AI art, I’ve written a handbook that provides practical examples and insights into mastering this essential skill.
