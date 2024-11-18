Weekly Top Picks #88
Musk's Grok 3 failed / Guide to not write with ChatGPT / Super hard math benchmark / AI metaphors / Test-time training / Three podcast episodes you should watch

The week in AI at a glance
AI companies are grappling with a harsh end to 2024
A student’s guide to not writing with ChatGPT
Leading AI models solve only 2% of this benchmark
The metaphors of artificial intelligence
The surprising effectiveness of test-time training approaches
Three podcast episodes you should watch right now
