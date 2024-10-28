Weekly Top Picks #86
GPT-5 and Gemini 2.0 / AI that uses your computer / Better image models / Nvidia and TSMC / Robots walk like humans / Advanced Voice in EU
A blog about AI that's actually about people
The week in AI at a glance
Rumored releases: OpenAI’s GPT-5 and Google’s Gemini 2.0
AI that can control your computer on your behalf is here
Image generation models keep getting better
Nvidia, TSMC, and the complex world of semiconductors
Robots are starting to walk like humans
ChatGPT Advanced Voice is finally available in the EU
The week in The Algorithmic Bridge
(PAID) Weekly Top Picks #85