Weekly Top Picks #84
Dario Amodei on the future of AI / Yann LeCun on the present of AI / LLMs can't really reason / Pay only when AI works / AI deserved the Nobel Prize
A blog about AI that’s actually about people
The week in AI at a glance
Anthropic CEO’s vision for a future after powerful AI is achieved
Yann LeCun, an AI pioneer, thinks AI is dumber than a cat
Understanding the limitations of mathematical reasoning in LLMs
New business model: charging customers only when the AI works
AI pioneers deservedly won their Nobel Prize