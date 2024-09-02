Weekly Top Picks #78
Ted Chiang: AI can't make art / Coding is the "killer app" / 1X's NEO / Google's GameNGen / Magic's LTM-2-Mini / SB-1047 is in Newsom's hands
The week in AI at a glance
Ted Chiang: Why AI Isn’t Going to Make Art
Coding assistance is generative AI’s killer app
Diffusion models are real-time game engines—only for DOOM
1X’s new humanoid robot for the home: NEO
Magic LTM-2-Mini: 100M token context windows
The SB-1047 AI bill is in Governor Gavin Newsom’s hands
The week in The Algorithmic Bridge
