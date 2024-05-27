Weekly Top Picks #75
Anthropic's paper / Meta paid AI / xAI's $6B round / OpenAI vs employees / Nvidia's threats / LeCun against LLMs / ex-OpenAI board speaks up / Cool art with SD
A blog about AI that’s actually about people
The week in AI at a glance
Anthropic’s breakthrough paper on mechanistic interpretability
So much for Meta, the self-appointed open-source savior
Elon Musk’s xAI has raised $6 billion in its series B funding round
Leaked OpenAI docs reveal aggressive tactics toward ex-employees
Nvidia’s business is booming. Here’s what could slow it down
Meta AI chief says LLMs will not reach human intelligence
AI firms mustn’t govern themselves, say ex-members of OpenAI’s board
Cool use of Stable Diffusion + animation techniques (AnimateDiff)
The week in The Algorithmic Bridge
