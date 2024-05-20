Weekly Top Picks #74
Google I/O key takeaways / OpenAI's superalignment team, gone / MMLU-Pro / OpenAI's strict NDAs / AI voice assistants / The new Google search
A blog about AI that’s actually about people
The week in AI at a glance
Google I/O 2024: Google has finally made up its mind about AI
Superalignment team, gone. OpenAI is no longer an AI safety outpost
MMLU-Pro: A more powerful reasoning and understanding AI dataset
ChatGPT can talk, but OpenAI employees sure can’t
Why Google and OpenAI don’t see eye to eye on voice assistants
It’s the end of Google Search as we know it
LMSys is introducing “Hard Prompts” category in chatbot arena
The week on The Algorithmic Bridge
