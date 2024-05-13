Weekly Top Picks #73
OpenAI event / Bots hiring bots / ChatGPT NSFW / Pliny jailbreaks / Apple-OpenAI deal / Anthropic's prompt generator / Google DeepMind's AlphaFold 3
The week in AI at a glance
OpenAI Monday 10 am PT (rumors say the main topic is AI assistants)
“You’re fighting AI with AI”: Bots are taking over the hiring process
Sam Altman: “We really want to get to a place where we can enable NSFW stuff”
Pliny’s list of jailbreaks, including GPT-4, Claude 3, and Gemini 1.5
Apple nears deal with OpenAI to put ChatGPT on iPhone
Anthropic’s prompt generator improves your prompts automatically
AlphaFold 3 predicts the structure and interactions of all of life’s molecules
The week on The Algorithmic Bridge
