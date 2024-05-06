Weekly Top Picks #72
R1, reviewed / AI beats humans? / Fixing benchmarks / Microsoft's MAI-1 / OpenAI's new partners / Demis Hassabis at TED / Multi-token prediction / OpenAI search engine
A blog about AI that’s actually about people
The week in AI at a glance
A new video by MKBHD, “Rabbit R1: Barely reviewable”
“AI now beats humans at basic tasks”: Really?
ScaleAI paper: Fixing the broken LLM benchmark ecosystem
MAI-1: Microsoft readies new AI Model to compete with Google, OpenAI
Three partners for OpenAI: Moderna, FT, and Stack Overflow
Hassabis at TED: How AI is unlocking the secrets of nature and the universe
Better & faster large language models via multi-token prediction
Rumor mill: OpenAI’s search engine and May event
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Algorithmic Bridge to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.