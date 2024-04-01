Weekly Top Picks #69
OpenAI's Voice Engine / xAI's Grok 1.5 and 2 / Stability's downfall / AI21 labs' Jamba / ChatGPT use is up / Stargate / Databricks' DBRX / Stolen women faces / Watermarking against AI pollution?
The week in AI at a glance
OpenAI’s Voice Engine—too dangerous or panic marketing playbook?
How Stability AI’s founder tanked his billion-dollar startup
AI21 labs’ Jamba, the first production-grade SSM-Transformer model
The use of ChatGPT is ticking up, but few trust its election information
Microsoft and OpenAI plot $100 billion Stargate AI supercomputer
Databricks’ DBRX 132B MoE model is the new open-source king
AI hustlers stole women’s faces to put in ads. The law can’t help them
AI-generated garbage is polluting our culture—can we stop it?
Elon Musk’s xAI has announced Grok 1.5 and is training Grok 2
The week on The Algorithmic Bridge
