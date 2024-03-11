Weekly Top Picks #66
OpenAI new board / Grok open source / Robot scaling laws / AI super forecasting / AGI by 2025? / Google anti AI-spam / Magic's breakthrough / AI has an Uber problem
The week on AI at a glance
Sam Altman is back at the OpenAI board of directors
xAI will open-source Grok—what does it mean?
Scaling laws are coming for real-world robots
Approaching Human-Level Forecasting with Language Models
How many people truly believe AGI will be attained in 2025?
Google is tackling spammy, low-quality content on Search (also AI-generated)
The ‘Magic’ Breakthrough That Got Friedman and Gross to Bet $100 Million on a Coding Startup
AI Has an Uber Problem — A handful of deep-pocketed investors distorts the market, fueling a race for monopoly that inhibits product-market fit.
The week on The Algorithmic Bridge
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Algorithmic Bridge to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.