Hey there, I’m Alberto! 👋 Each week, I publish long-form AI analysis covering culture, philosophy, and business for The Algorithmic Bridge. Paid subscribers also get Monday how-to guides and Friday news commentary. I publish occasional extra articles. If you’d like to become a paid subscriber, here’s a button for that:

This practical guide is a companion piece to my recent literature review on “How AI affects your brain.” That one was something to read. This is something to use.

Last week, I published a compilation of 30+ studies on how AI affects your brain, your learning, your emotions, and your thinking. It covers brain scans, randomized controlled trials, meta-analyses, and field experiments from many reputable institutions and universities. It covers everything science knows so far about what happens inside your head when you use chatbots like ChatGPT.

If you want to understand the research, that’s the piece to read. I urge you to spend 15 minutes on it. You can find here:

This is the piece to use.

In essence, this practical guide has the same information as the literature review but from a practical lens. Reading this is enough.

What follows is a list of concrete protections—things you can start doing today, right now—that come directly from what those studies found. Every item traces back to an empirical finding or to a few of them.

If the compilation is the map you leave at home, this is the checklist you take with you.