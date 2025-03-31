Weekly Top Picks #104
Can't believe your eyes / Demons with pitiful masks / The biology of an LLM / Dwarkesh Patel's and Karen Hao's books on AI / Artists have accepted AI won
The week in AI at a glance
You can’t believe your eyes anymore: Solving image generation will have second- and third-order effects for years to come. Then comes video.
Be wary of the demons hiding under pitiful masks: A comic strip of “My Life As ChatGPT” goes viral… with an unexpected twist.
New Anthropic study: On the biology of an LLM: We don’t know how AI works, so we have to do experiments like a biologist: open up that thing and look inside.
Two new books on AI: On scaling and OpenAI’s story: Dwarkesh Patel’s “The Scaling Era: An Oral History of AI, 2019-2025” and Karen Hao’s “EMPIRE OF AI.”
Artists have already accepted that AI won: The moment you compare every unique artwork to AI, you’ve made AI your yardstick—whether you like it or not.
The week in The Algorithmic Bridge
(PAID) Weekly Top Picks #103: ARC-AGI 2 / AI tutoring / DeepSeek V3 update / What's vibe coding? / ChatGPT makes you lonely? / Sam Altman on Stratechery / Moore's Law for AI agents / Nvidia GTC keynote
(PAID) Congratulations on the Studio Ghibli Collection, OpenAI, but Not Much Else: We keep mistaking performance with competence. That’s why image generation has been solved, yet top models score 1% on ARC-AGI 2.
A blog about AI that’s actually about people