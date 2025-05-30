This June, The Algorithmic Bridge turns three.

To me, this date is more than a birthday—it marks a turning point. When I started this project, I made a deal with myself:

Give it three full years. Three full years with all your energy dedicated to making it work. But if you’re not financially independent by then, you must accept defeat, walk away with the dignity of having tried, and find a job.

Today, three years later, I’m proud—and a bit emotional—to say: I made it.

To celebrate the occasion, from May 30th (today) through July 1st, subscriptions are 20% off. You need to claim the discount during this window, but once you redeem it, it’s yours to enjoy indefinitely!

I don’t want to convince you with sentiment and tender words, though, so I’d like to share a few reasons why I believe The Algorithmic Bridge might be worth your time and your support.

Why pay for another AI newsletter?

With so much free AI content out there, why subscribe to The Algorithmic Bridge? Three core values that set my work apart:

Humanity. What’s missing from most treatments of AI is our role in this mess. This is a newsletter about AI that’s actually for the people. People are, and will always be, at the heart of this project. How does AI intersect with the human condition? What role do we play in this new world? How do we navigate it? These are the questions we need to face and the ones I’ve set out to tackle.

Commitment. I’ve been doing this for three years and plan to keep going indefinitely. I see this work as a responsibility—to show up with clarity, consistency, and care for those who rely on it. I’m deeply grateful that I can dedicate my time to writing to bring you the news and thoughtful deep-dives. Your support makes this project possible, and I sincerely thank you for that.

Honesty. I don’t do ads, sponsors, or partnerships. No one pays me to spin a narrative, which allows me to say things as I see them. The AI conversation today is shaped by alarmism, hype, and incentives designed to profit at your expense. I work to push back with calm, informed, and morally grounded takes. In a space flooded with noise and influence, this is meant to be a place you can trust.

What do you get as a paid subscriber?

Daily articles and essays. Some are free, some are paid. Some are short, some are long. Some are boring, some are interesting. All are written with care.

Access to the full archive. Most of my articles include evergreen insights, not just timely news, which keeps them fresh for curious readers.

Weekly “Top Picks” review. I like to add relevant context to the news and events each week, which is often missing in those daily roundups out there.

Exclusive deep dives. My most in-depth reporting paired with unique perspectives you won’t find elsewhere. Here are some examples: Google Is Winning on Every AI Front DeepSeek Is Chinese But Its AI Models Are From Another Planet GPT-4's Secret Has Been Revealed 7 Implications of DeepSeek’s Victory Over American AI Companies

Occasional Q&A, AMA, Polls. As a paid subscriber, you can ask questions, share feedback, and help shape the direction of this newsletter.

Important announcement: Subscription update

In three years, The Algorithmic Bridge has grown into one of Substack’s leading AI newsletters. At 37,000 subscribers and nearly 400,000 monthly views, it’s a deeply researched, thoughtfully curated resource that’s evolved alongside its readers. I believe it’s time to reflect on that growth with a price update.

Starting July 1st, new subscriptions will increase to $12/month or $120/year.

IMPORTANT: Current paid subs retain their existing terms, including renewal pricing. This applies to all of you who decide to claim the 20% discount offer. Only new paid subscribers who sign up after July 1st will be charged the updated price.

If you’ve been on the fence about upgrading, now’s your moment. This special offer ends July 1st. The Algorithmic Bridge will never be available at this price again.

