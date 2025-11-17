The Algorithmic Bridge

Robert Neufeld
11h

A beautiful and informative essay...thanks for sharing. The only thing I'd add is that Sam, paradoxically, has a kind of humility. Despite being a trickster and a flawed human, he remains intellectually curious about the meaning and significance of AI. A lot of people miss that aspect. The ability to hold uncertainty is part of his gift...and helps him to bear the burden of being a pioneer. I didn't know he was into Advaita Vedanta, but it makes sense.

Sol
13hEdited

I was recently listening to the rest is history episode on Christopher Columbus. They were comparing him to Musk which I think is really very apt. Altman has a sly human-intelligence that is unlike Columbus who wasn’t good with people in general.

