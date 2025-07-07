The Algorithmic Bridge

Lotus Rose
4h

I think you're leaving at the role of community / belonging in fighting the condition you assess and name. If, indeed, you believe it is a problem.

Having a tribe is a huge predictor for success and emotional resilience.

Loneliness, the opposite.

Francisco d’Anconia
2h

Delete those apps. Put a parental guard on your own phone that you have to (shamefully) turn off in order to scroll. If you have a partner tell them you have done this and ask for accountability if they see you have turned it off. If you can’t do that use screen time limits to cut yourself off after a short period every day. There is no safe exposure level to these apps. They are ruining your life. Just stop.

Infinite scrolling is for weak losers. Just don’t do it. It’s easier than it seems. I blocked my main news websites and uninstalled my only vice scroller app, Substack (I know lol). Now I interact with Substack on email and browser. It’s a pain in the ass but now I only comment when I really want to, not because some idiot said something.

If you don’t have the self control to do the above I’m sorry but there’s probably no hope for you. The addiction will just get worse and worse and worse. I even still sometimes compulsively type the website url and see the blocked message and every time I see it I know that I just saved myself from spending 10 minutes or an hour literally making myself dumber and angrier. Just stop.

