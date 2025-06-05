The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Oli G.'s avatar
Oli G.
3h

You've read https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Electric_State ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Oli G.'s avatar
Oli G.
3h

Video platform on normal screens then VR? Fully immersive addiction aka the matrix of short-term desires, then someone's/something shuts down the power, and they're back to the friction-full "void" of real life? Kind of inception+matrix+ready player one...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alberto Romero
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture