The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

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James Parker's avatar
James Parker
1d

Two areas worth comparing to AI:

First, the lack of recognition of incorrect results from AI should be compared to the old (and seldom referenced today) notion "computers don't make mistakes". I wonder to what degree this is the novelty of AI, and that as people get familiar with it, their skepticism will increase.

Second, I would like to see a comparison of understanding before and after the introduction of AI in children with the introduction of calculators to students. My experience (50 years ago) was that students who started on pocket calculators tended not to have the same degree of intuitive understanding of numbers as those who began before this (I was right on the cusp of the change). Has this stayed the same, gotten better, or become worse. This could be a useful indicator as to how AI usage and dependence will evolve.

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Ricardo Acuña's avatar
Ricardo Acuña
1d

Excellent research and compilation, Thanks!, but I couldn't see if you mention that most of the academic research on this matter do not consider the following limitations: A) "demographic blindness” causing an overgeneralization of the findings and results, where most of the studies originate from the U.S and high-income countries which overlook other cultures or emerging economies. This is known as the "WEIRD" research centered on “Western, Educated, Industrialized, Rich, and Democratic populations. B) Also most of these studies use university students as subjects, (Again, I couldnt see if you mention it) ignoring those with low digital literacy or limited economic resources. C) I don´t see if you mention the lack of disaggregation to break down cognitive or emotional results by gender identity, socioeconomic status, or cultural background, treating the "user" as a generic, neutral entity. Anyway, despite these, your compilation is very good to consider on how AI Affects our Brain. Thanks :)

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