Thomas Hedonist
18h

Speaking as an old (1976) who got online very early due to technical parents, I bristle at the idea that it was better before, because of how starved we were in the before times for information beyond the statistical middle. But it's also not better than before for the reasons you claim? As I read I suddenly remembered my Clay Shirky:

https://www.perplexity.ai/search/please-summarize-clay-shirky-s-sGGt8GQ3TV27r5gkmnAgsA

> Clay Shirky describes how, during the early industrial revolution, the sudden and massive urbanization brought unprecedented population density to cities, but few social services or civic institutions like museums or organized sports existed at first. Caught in these disorienting and stressful new environments, people turned to gin as a way to cope, resulting in widespread public drunkenness—what Shirky calls a "collective bender." Only after this phase did society begin developing the civic institutions that would allow urban life to thrive, such as public libraries, museums, and education systems.

> This account is factually accurate in its broad strokes. Shirky cites the historical "Gin Craze" in 18th-century London, during which rapid urbanization and the lack of social infrastructure coincided with massive gin consumption, often blamed for social disorder and public health crises. Historians agree that, as urban challenges became better managed and new civic organizations arose, the population gradually shifted from such "anesthesia" (like gin) toward more structured and positive social activities.

21h

Thank you for this important piece, Alberto. I think you’re right that smartphone addiction is modeled from parent to child.

That may be why, also like almost any addiction—from alcohol, to chocolate, to gambling, to caffeine, to rage—some people seem to not have a problem with phone usage.

If they do use TikTok or Reels or X or Substack Notes, it’s for only a few minutes at a time and they can pick up on propaganda, fear bait, and salt mining without difficulty and scroll on it without delay.

Other people—often the ones we online types encounter most and sometimes mistake for all of humanity—have dopamine systems that nature has fine tuned for escape from emotions and the empty calories of digital “connection.” A kind of connection that is like salt water that only deepens the underlying thirst.

But it’s those who suffer with the least quality that suffer in the greatest quantities.

If I numb out instead of turn inward when challenging feelings like loneliness arise, loneliness will occur more often.

If I focus on interoception—feeling, from the inside, my loneliness, anxiety, anger, or whatever triggers the urge to numb via phone—I find it has a lesson for me.

A lesson that leads to less of it.

