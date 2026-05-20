The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

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Ashley Striblet, PhD's avatar
Ashley Striblet, PhD
4hEdited

I've been studying the consumer perception of AI for 3 years (mostly internally at Google and now externally). Whats still being brushed over, is that most consumer AI products are not seen as very useful to the average tech consumer.

This is a direct (and very predictable) outcome of the playbook the AI labs have been running for product development. They are "launching and learning" and relying on dogfooding and developer feedback. But internal employees are not representative of average users...the developers and early adopters they are asking for feedback from on X are not average users...the "ai influencers" they are inviting to their labs for 'early previews' are not average users. The AI industry has created an echo chamber, which is a great way to build products a single community loves and leaves everyone else behind.

The Gallup study you cited, also found that the majority of Gen Z don't find AI to be helpful for brainstorming, searching for information, or think critically...these are *core* use cases for AI, Gen Z thinks they suck and these numbers are getting worse from last year....and I don't blame them:

1. A chatbot is not an intuitive mental model for the average person to use. People use it like Search, because what other mental model do they have? At this point Claude needs a handbook to figure out. There's just so much you need to know about AI to get meaningful use out it.

2. AI slop and misinformation are taking over peoples news/ content feeds. They associate the AI output from free models with hallucinations and as a result, AI is considered "dumb" technology.

3. Consumers are dealing with a bunch of AI features they didn't ask for, while their favorite products are getting worse over time. The tech industry itself is producing AI-slop.

The reality is the advancements of AI capability have gone to engineers and CEOs, not to the average tech consumer.

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Connor Clark Lindh's avatar
Connor Clark Lindh
4h

Thank you for putting together these different pools and summarising the findings. From casual discussions, I think the underlying cause is more basic than what the pool responses make out.

The vast majority of people have lost faith in / trust in large corporations (often represented by the big 7 techbros) but broadly in the tech industry and large companies as a whole. There was a time when tech had a lot of good will as a positive disruptor to the “establishment”. The establishment was slowing positive change, monopolising and extracting, and focusing on the wrong social problems. Tech was disrupting that.

But now tech is seen as just another, even worse establishment. The truth is likely that they aren’t as bad as some of the abuses of the past. But through the lenses of today, they are monsters.

This has been made worse by the complete sacrifice of any form of corporate social responsibility by these mega companies. Even for people who disagreed with the priorities of ESG, CSR was largely supported and helped monopolistic large companies pretend that they weren’t purely profit seeking. I don’t think CEOs of these companies recognise how much damage they did to themselves and their company’s public credibility by so quickly abandoning any even superficial nod to social obligation.

No one really believes anything a company or CEO says any more. And that together with the reality that the average person has higher bills, concerns about health, and worries about the world yet the establishment solution to this cocktail of human suffering is “build more data centres and talk to more chatbots”.

Aren’t there better things we can burn money on?

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