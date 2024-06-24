I sent you a survey for the second anniversary of the newsletter. You shared your time with me, answered my questions, and gave me super valuable thoughtful comments I’m still reflecting on.
It’s not often that writers have the opportunity to get direct insight and advice from readers to influence positively the direction of their writing. I want to return the favor here. Ask me anything about any topic on which you think I can be a positive influence.
Anyone can ask questions but I will prioritize and try harder on those of paid subscribers whose support keeps The Algorithmic Bridge alive and thriving!
I'll stay for a couple of hours to answer questions. I'll be back every day this week to see if there are any more. Fire away!
What are the best work-from-home opportunities for the AI Engineer/LMM community?
Thanks for your attention and invitation to ask! If this question fits here: After some disappointing experiences about LLM chatbots accuracy, I'm still interested in using AI to assist in knowledge management and retrieval, starting from scanning through my existing personal knowledge notes on one side (found on OneNote, G-Drive docs and Confluence/intranet pages) and product handbooks (pdf) of specific technical devices I work with on the other side (e.g. describing features, use cases and specific command syntax of software tools and APIs).
--> What approach and tools would you recommend for this task? It should be an offline and stand-alone/ self-hosted solution to protect privacy and intelectual property, ideally run on a (high-end) consumer PC.
I had an answer ready until you said "offline and self-hosted" and then "run on a consumer PC." That really makes it much harder. As you surely know models are getting much cheaper, but it's much harder to achieve the efficiency that Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI are obtaining with models that you self-host. I don't think you can make Llama run as efficiently.
First, the API companies compete with one another so they're incentivized to go as low as possible, even *too low* while they try to make up for the costs somewhere else or because they have someone else's money (OpenAI has Microsoft's and Anthropic Google and Amazon's). Second, Meta isn't worried about making Llama inference efficient because they're merely training it for you to download it and do whatever. But those aren't finetuned or adapted to your use case. You have to do that yourself.
Anyway, if you're not willing to relax some of your requisites, I'd say Meta's models are the way to go. Mistral also. The thing is your use case (knowledge management on large documents) isn't well-handled by models that are too small and could run well on a consumer PC (even if it's high end). I'm sorry I'm not able to give you a satisfying answer!!
What is holding up the application of AI to customer service and technical support? I see there are companies out there selling the technology for that application, but I never run into actual use cases. Expense? Liability? Hallucinations? Also I expected the technology to overwhelm the hundred-billion dollar porn industry, but that doesn't seem to have happened either. ???
Every time I encounter a customer service x AI case I remember you telling me about this a long time ago for the first time. There have been so far a few viral fails of unreliable chatbots doing things that could cost the company a ton of money. This is probably the best-known recent example: https://x.com/ChrisJBakke/status/1736533308849443121. So yeah, hallucinations, unreliability, prompt injection, jailbreaking, etc. all of those can become problems in a way that doesn't compensate for simply not using a chatbot to do the entire process. Instead, companies are using chatbots for the first easy queries and then switch to a human agent.
About porn, I believe you're partly mistaken if you think it's not happening! Two examples: One of Character.ai's main services--probably unforeseen by co-founder Noam Shazeer--is role-playing with romantic/sexual partners. Same with Replika. Second example: There's an entire subreddit focused on NSFW images called Unstable diffusion. There are also easy-to-use apps like Civitai that offer this kind of content. From this to "overwhelm" the porn industry there's still a substantial gap to close (if it ever happens).
Your recent articles seem to display a change in attitude and maybe perspective on AI. Sometimes it feels like there’s an undertone of anger or cynicism. That’s not a criticism because I think everyone knows that the AI industry deserves a bit of both. I am curious about what caused this change in posture? Was there a specific moment when you just said, ‘That’s enough’ or was it a slow build up over months? Or am I entirely wrong and these feelings aren’t new at all?
Important question John, thanks for asking! I've been thinking a lot about this myself.
What I've concluded (for now) is this: It's extremely hard to paint a completely faithful picture of what I think about AI and about what AI is while still making it perfectly cohesive or coherent *across articles*.
This means that if I want to criticize OpenAI's decision to appoint an NSA ex-head and the fact that kids are addicted to Character.ai, for an entire week this blog will appear to be an enemy of AI, which it isn't. I'm writing an article on mechanistic interpretability right now that has a completely different tone, style, and goal. I think it's fine to do this, to shift sentiment depending on what part of myself I'm tapping into.
I also realize some readers (especially those at either extreme) may feel annoyed, disappointed, frustrated, etc. with this approach. I'm fine with that (and with them leaving if they don't feel this is a place for them!) because this is the best way I know to be honest with myself and with the multiple faces of this thing I'm trying to make sense of.
Also, emotions influence my writing. I'm still learning to not let them write for me but surely I haven't dominated them yet because I acknowledge I can be too harsh unnecessarily at times.
So the bottom line is this: There's little change to how I approach TAB but because it's a meta approach, at the object level it feels different, you feel changes.
I adapt what and how I write to the times we're living (while diminishing the influence the world's opinion has on my writing, which isn't always easy) and I believe right now three things are happening: First, a lot of people are saturated, tired, and annoyed at AI. Second, a lot of people are developing a substantial edge over those who belong to the former group. And third, an irreconcilable gap is forming between those who enjoy the technology and those who despise it.
It's important to acknowledge all of this. I find it's better doing it *between articles* instead of *within articles*--that's the mainstream media's approach, which I profoundly dislike because that's both-sidesism.
If you want to really have a true map of what TAB is, you need to take the bird's eye view.
Actually, this is so important that I'm going to do a note on this.
