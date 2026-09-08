The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

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Matt Kelland's avatar
Matt Kelland
4d

Interestingly, England isn't seeing the same drop in PISA scores, apparently. I wonder why it's an anomaly?

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4 replies by Alberto Romero and others
Coalabi's avatar
Coalabi
4dEdited

Regarding the "Navier-Stokes" announcement, I'm very skeptical. I have worked for 12 years in the field of numerical simulations, a long time ago, and I wouldn't trust AI to make any significant *AND* reliable inroads in this domain. Publishing self-proclaimed victory announcements is not the best guarantee of credibility ... At least, this time, it is not about AGI or the cure of all illnesses really soon now ... ^^ What a bunch of clowns ...

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2 replies by Alberto Romero and others
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