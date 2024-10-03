I was looking through my old articles and found this one: “5 Reasons Why I Left the AI Industry.” I wrote it in April 2021. I was severely disenchanted with AI at the time. Out of love. I had been naive about the promises and AI hadn’t delivered. I left the industry for good.

In late 2020, I was laid off from a young Spanish startup that was freefalling into bankruptcy. My bosses knew little about AI. They had no idea what it could or couldn’t do—back then you didn’t just casually build a bi-directional real-time sign language translator (I’m not sure one exists yet but I bet it’s possible now).

I made it through with a few scars but I didn’t blame my heartbreak on their failure. It was, after all, my first foray into that world. The problem was not them. It was AI. So I decided to tell my story. Even then, in April 2021—long before ChatGPT—my experience resonated with readers. My chagrin felt justified.

But today, I bet it wouldn’t resonate that much. Not even to me.

So I want to revisit the five reasons why I left.

I’ve copy-pasted the article below in block quotes. I’ve taken the opportunity to sprinkle it with updated comments (in italics, for clarity). These are the questions I’ve answered throughout: Would I go back to the industry? Which of my reasons stands the test of time? Am I still disenchanted about AI? What’s changed for the better?

I’ve also shared my overall conclusion at the end of each section:

AI may not live up to the hype AI loses its magic when you look from the inside Everyone can do AI now We may never achieve artificial general intelligence The future of AI will include the brain

Image by Comuzi / © BBC / Better Images of AI / Mirror B / CC-BY 4.0

I. AI may not live up to the hype

“AI has gone through a number of AI winters because people claimed things they couldn’t deliver.” — Yann LeCun, Chief AI Scientist at Facebook Can AI save the world? Can AI solve its most pressing problems? Way before AI spread everywhere, some already thought it would change our lives radically. In 1984, computer scientist Frederick Hayes-Roth predicted AI would “replace experts in law, medicine, finance and other professions.” But it didn’t. Throughout its history, AI has lived many hype cycles. Those cycles are known as AI winters. AI would fail to meet expectations provoking a wave of disbelief that would eventually cause the withdrawal of research funding.

Funny that I could write these paragraphs today and they would still be true, AI hasn’t replaced experts anywhere. If anything, it may replace programmers first, which wasn’t a popular prediction back then. However, I bet not many people would dare predict, without a nervous undertone, that an AI winter is coming (except, perhaps, Gary Marcus). ChatGPT changed many people’s views.

Since the deep learning revolution in 2012, we’ve seen increased interest in the field. Some still think that AI will change the future. But the question remains: will AI ever live up to its hype? Gary Marcus, AI researcher at New York University, said in 2020 that “by the end of the decade there was a growing realisation that current techniques can only carry us so far.” In the words of Geoffrey Hinton, the Godfather of AI: “My view is: throw it all away and start again.”

Those two quotes squarely contrast with Sam Altman’s recent post on The Intelligence Age: “Deep learning worked, got predictably better with scale, and we dedicated increasing resources to it.” They also contrast Richard Sutton’s Bitter Lesson, already well-known back then, which says it’s better to scale learning and search algorithms than doing engineered maneuvers to improve AI. Altman and Sutton have been more accurate. I bet Hinton disagrees now with his quote.

I entered the world of AI moved by its promises of intelligent machines and artificial general intelligence around the corner. But it’s not going to happen anytime soon. Holding expectations that don’t match reality is a recipe for discontent and frustration. And I don’t want that.

I still don’t think AGI is around the corner. I side more with François Chollet (than, say, Altman or Hinton) when he says that “skill is not intelligence; general intelligence is the ability to efficiently acquire new skills.” Deep learning isn’t enough by itself. OpenAI o1 is closer to something truly new but it’s still not it. In Chollet’s words, “o1 represents a paradigm shift from ‘memorize the answers’ to ‘memorize the reasoning’ but is not a departure from the broader paradigm of fitting a curve to a distribution in order to boost performance by making everything in-distribution. We still need new ideas for AGI.”

Conclusion

I want to believe I’ve grown wiser, so I’ll leave my old thoughts behind and speak the truth anew: AI can’t, by definition, live up to the hype because hype exists exclusively as an ideal target you don’t reach. However, in the literal terms I used in this section, I can safely say that recent progress has surprised me to the same degree that AlphaGo did—a damn lot.

II. AI loses its magic when you look from the inside