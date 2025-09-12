The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sonia Kulkarni's avatar
Sonia Kulkarni
3m

What a beautiful, haunting, and harrowing piece. This highlights exactly the sort of dull jackhammer complacency that I see in my daily life - it's scary just how well you've captured this feeling. I think I'll forever remember the words "The starman never came to meet us because we were too busy illuminating Narcissus’s reflection in murky puddles."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alberto Romero
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture