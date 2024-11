Edit Tuesday Nov 22nd: Sam Altman is back as OpenAI CEO. A couple of important details:

Changes to the non-profit board: The board was composed of six people before the firing: Sam Altman, Greg Brockman, Ilya Sutskever, Adam D’angelo, Helen Toner, and Tasha McCauley. Now it’s only three members.

Altman and Brockman are out as part of the agreement. Among …