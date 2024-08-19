Weekly Top Picks is back! You may have noticed I prefer writing essays and lengthy blog posts but I admit a review column of news, stories, events, and research allows me and you, my dear readers, to keep an informed bird’s eye view of what’s going on in AI.

I stopped this weekly review for two reasons:

Many of you already get (daily) AI roundups elsewhere.

The market of AI news reviews is saturated—my work felt redundant.

After a three-month hiatus marked by a lot of reflection, I bring it back for twice as many reasons:

I miss it.

Writing about AI news with contextual analysis isn’t as common as I thought. Current events don’t require a longer write-up but thoughtful additional inquiry is still welcome.

Journalists, bloggers, and companies have toned down the hype so it’s a good moment to revamp this column without risking too much being annoying.

I get repetitive with a 1500-word essay every three days. A lighter, read-what-you-want listicle provides a much-needed heterogeneity (and allows me to take a break from writing in-depth pieces that require dozens of editing sessions to keep quality at the level you deserve).

The format will stay the same for now but I’m thinking about what I could change to improve it, to increase the signal-to-noise ratio (e.g. more links with shorter explanations or vice versa, entries other than links and commentary, like quotes, tweets, etc.). Any suggestion is welcome.

The week in AI at a glance

Eric Schmidt on the steal-then-deal guide to AI startups

Trump reposts AI images claiming Taylor Swift fans support him

Gemini Live, Google Pixel 9’s integrated AI assistant—first of a kind

A local reporter resigns over using AI to fabricate quotes

AI Twitter is tired of itself

The week in The Algorithmic Bridge