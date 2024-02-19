Weekly Top Picks #63: OpenAI Edition
Sam Altman owns OpenAI's VC fund / OpenAI's business model / A new search product / YOLO runs / ChatGPT memory / Sarah Silverman's lawsuit / Andrej Karpathy leaves / Sora "world simulator" debates
The week (at OpenAI) at a glance
Sam Altman owns OpenAI’s venture capital fund
Can OpenAI create superintelligence before it runs out of cash?
OpenAI develops web search product in challenge to Google
The unreasonable effectiveness of YOLO runs
Memory and new controls for ChatGPT
Sarah Silverman’s lawsuit against OpenAI partially dismissed
Andrej Karpathy leaves OpenAI
Sora: World simulator or overhyped video-maker?
