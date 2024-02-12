Weekly Top Picks #62
$7 trillion ambitions / Gemini Advanced / AI for the ancient world / chess-playing without search / OpenAI agents / FFC illegal robocalls / Goody-2 / Altman's tweet spree / ChatGPT system prompt
The week at a glance
Sam Altman’s $7 trillion AI chip ambition
Google Gemini Advanced is in but the jury is still out
Can AI unlock the secrets of the ancient world?
Google DeepMind paper: Grandmaster-level chess without search
OpenAI is working on two types of AI agents
FCC makes AI-generated voices in robocalls illegal
Goody-2, the world’s most responsible AI chatbot
Sam Altman is back tweeting and that can only mean one thing
Here’s the reason why ChatGPT has been working so badly lately
