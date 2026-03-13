Hey there, I’m Alberto! 👋 Each week, I publish long-form AI analysis covering culture, philosophy, and business for The Algorithmic Bridge. Paid subscribers also get Monday how-to guides and Friday news commentary. I publish occasional extra articles. If you’d like to become a paid subscriber, here’s a button for that:

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THE WEEK IN AI AT A GLANCE

Money & Business: More and more top engineers and developers are leaving xAI as Grok falls behind ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini.

Geopolitics: Claude was used to select targets in the Iran strikes. One of them was a girls’ school.

Work & Workers: The question isn’t whether AI will automate your job but whether AI will make your job irrelevant.

Products & Capabilities: Meta delays its new flagship model after it fails to match the frontier. Meanwhile, the top three labs reach escape velocity.

Trust & Safety: A one-man ethical hacking outfit breached McKinsey’s AI platform in two hours, which says it all about the safety of AI.

Culture & Society: People really hate AI. The polls confirm it.

Philosophy: A NYT quiz went viral. People prefer AI writing, but the reason comes down to the thin line between belief and value.

MONEY & BUSINESS

exAI

xAI is losing the people and the race.