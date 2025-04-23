The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom White's avatar
Tom White
2hEdited

Increasingly, I think that the problem of modernity is that we have everything we want, but nothing that we need. Fight Club put it well: "an entire generation pumping gas, waiting tables; slaves with white collars. Advertising has us chasing cars and clothes, working jobs we hate so we can buy shit we don't need. We're the middle children of history, man. No purpose or place. We have no Great War. No Great Depression. Our Great War's a spiritual war... our Great Depression is our lives. We've all been raised on television to believe that one day we'd all be millionaires, and movie gods, and rock stars. But we won't. And we're slowly learning that fact. And we're very, very pissed off."

Nothing settles stubbornly or weighs so heavily as work that remains undone. And we have so much to do that we can't bring ourselves to

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Alberto Romero
John Bardos's avatar
John Bardos
2h

Insightful article Alberto!

It's hard to do hard things. However, it's precisely that difficulty that makes it worthwhile.

The best times of my life have been when I had the least and struggled the most. Looking back now, those were definitely the 'good old days.'

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Alberto Romero
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alberto Romero
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture